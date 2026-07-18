Poppy's band performs without Poppy at Upheaval Festival

Poppy attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While Poppy's band took the stage for their set at the Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Friday as scheduled, the "new way out" singer herself did not.

Instead, the band played an instrumental set without Poppy, who later posted in an Instagram Story that she was unable to perform due to the poor air quality conditions caused by wildfires in Canada.

"Due to 'hazardous' AQI reaching 350+ around our set time I was unable to join my band on stage," Poppy wrote. "I was unable to breathe in those conditions. You might've noticed our set was instrumental only."

She added, "For those who braved the conditions - I applaud you."

"AQI" stands for "air quality index." A level of 350+ signals a health emergency.

As previously reported, on Thursday, air quality issues forced bands including The Black Keys and Creed to postpone their outdoor concerts.

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