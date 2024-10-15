Poppy shares two new ﻿'Negative Spaces'﻿ songs

By Josh Johnson

Poppy has shared two new songs off her upcoming album, Negative Spaces.

The tracks are called "the cost of giving up" and "crystallized," and are out now via digital outlets.

Negative Spaces drops Nov. 15. It also includes the single "new way out," which has been climbing Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and is currently sitting at #21.

Earlier in October, Poppy launched a variety show called Improbably Poppy, which is streaming via the platform Veeps. Poppy describes the series as "a show where we'll learn, listen, live, laugh, love and probably, a few of us will die."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

