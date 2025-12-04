Poppy shares new ﻿'Empty Hands'﻿ track, 'Guardian'

Poppy has shared a new song called "Guardian," a track off her upcoming album, Empty Hands.

"Urgent guitar riffs marry with thunderous percussion against euphonious, infectious vocals from Poppy," a press release says of "Guardian." "She continues to evade the boundaries of genre to create her own vision of what metal can and should be."

You can watch a visualizer for "Guardian" on YouTube.

Empty Hands, the follow-up to 2024's Negative Spaces, drops Jan. 23. It also includes the previously released songs "Unravel" and "Bruised Sky."

Poppy will be opening for Evanescence's 2026 European tour. She previously teamed up with Amy Lee and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante on the single "End of You."

