Poppy returning to ABC's ﻿'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Poppy is returning to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and this time on her own.

The "New Way Out" artist will perform on the ABC show March 10.

Poppy previously appeared on JKL! in November alongside Knocked Loose to rock their collaborative song "Suffocate," which was nominated for best metal performance at the 2025 Grammys. That, of course, led to the now-viral moment of Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante getting confused for Poppy during a Grammy red carpet interview.

Perhaps LaPlante will make an appearance during Poppy's Kimmel performance and bring the meme full circle.

