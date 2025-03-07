Poppy returning to ABC's ﻿'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

KNOCKED LOOSE, POPPY Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Poppy is returning to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and this time on her own.

The "New Way Out" artist will perform on the ABC show March 10.

Poppy previously appeared on JKL! in November alongside Knocked Loose to rock their collaborative song "Suffocate," which was nominated for best metal performance at the 2025 Grammys. That, of course, led to the now-viral moment of Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante getting confused for Poppy during a Grammy red carpet interview.

Perhaps LaPlante will make an appearance during Poppy's Kimmel performance and bring the meme full circle.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!