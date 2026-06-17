Poppy premieres video for ﻿'Empty Hands'﻿ track 'Dying to Forget'

Poppy attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Poppy has premiered the video for "Dying to Forget," a track off her new album, Empty Hands.

The clip cuts between the "new way out" artist making her way through a crowded corridor of headbanging fans and a shot of her sitting inside a giant cracked egg.

You can watch the "Dying to Forget" video on YouTube.

Empty Hands, the follow-up to 2024's Negative Spaces, dropped in January. It also includes the single "Time Will Tell," which currently sits in the top 25 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Poppy will launch a U.S. headlining tour in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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