Poppy premieres new metal track, "They're All Around Us"

By Josh Johnson

The genre-shifting artist Poppy has premiered a new metal song called "They're All Around Us."

The track was co-written by former Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish and former FEVER 333 guitarist Stephen Harrison.

You can listen to "They're All Around Us" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"They're All Around Us" follows the single "New Way Out," which is currently charting on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay tally.

You can also hear Poppy on the Bad Omens single "V.A.N."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

