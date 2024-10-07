Poppy launching '﻿Improbably Poppy' ﻿variety show

By Josh Johnson

Experimental performance artist Poppy, who's taken a hard metal turn with her latest music, has announced an upcoming variety show called Improbably Poppy.

The six-episode series will premiere Oct. 11 via the streaming platform Veeps. It's set to include "guest interviews that border on brutal" and "sass-filled commentary by a cast of puppets," adding up to what Poppy describes as "a show where we’ll learn, listen, live, laugh, love and probably, a few of us will die."

"Is Poppy real? Is she a NPC? Do the puppets really die?" a press release asks. "Those that tune in will be the first to know. Or will they?"

For more info, visit Veeps.com/improbablypoppy.

Poppy will release a new album, Negative Spaces, on Nov. 15. It includes the single "New Way Out," which is charting in the top 30 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking.

