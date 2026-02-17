Poppy announces US summer tour

Poppy has announced a U.S. tour in support of her new album, Empty Hands.

The summer headlining outing kicks off July 7 in Washington, D.C., and concludes Aug. 19 in Nashville. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ImPoppy.com.

Empty Hands, the follow-up to 2024's Negative Spaces, dropped in January.

Poppy currently sits at #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart alongside Amy Lee of Evanescence and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante with their collaborative single "End of You."

