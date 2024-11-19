Poppy announces 2025 US tour

Poppy has announced a 2025 U.S. tour supporting her new album, Negative Spaces.

The headlining outing kicks off March 11 in San Francisco and will crisscross the country before wrapping up back in California April 23 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ImPoppy.com.

Negative Spaces is out now. It includes the single "new way out," which sits in the top 20 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

