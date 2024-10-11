Pop Evil premieres video for "What Remains" single

Pop Evil has premiered the video for their latest single, "What Remains."

The clip is described as a "plunge into the dark, fragmented landscape of singer Leigh Kakaty's psyche," represented by images of himself plugged into wires like The Matrix.

"The truest version of yourself comes from reaching within the darkest corners that you've kept hidden from the world," Kakaty says. "It's in those shadows that you'll uncover the reasons for your transformation. I have evolved into something new. I am not who I used to be. I am what remains."

You can watch the "What Remains" video streaming now on YouTube.

The song "What remains" dropped in August. It follows Pop Evil's 2023 album, Skeletons.

Pop Evil will launch a tour with Bad Wolves in November.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.