Pop Evil covers Simple Minds' 'Don't You (Forget About Me)'

Pop Evil has released a cover of the Simple Minds' 1985 The Breakfast Club hit, "Don't You (Forget About Me)."

"There is such a special story connected to this piece for so many people worldwide," says frontman Leigh Kakaty. "What started off meaningful as one thing, when they were young, now holds a much deeper weight. It's tied to an entire lifetime of choices, experiences, and moments. We are shining a light on a new way of discovering these lyrics and asking the deepest of questions. A question we all ask: 'Will we be remembered?'"

You can listen to the cover now. It will also appear on an upcoming EP, Unleaded, which features live renditions of the Pop Evil songs "What Remains," "Wishful Thinking" and "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)."

Unleaded will be released May 30.

Pop Evil is currently on tour in support of their new album, What Remains, which dropped in March.

