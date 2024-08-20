Pop Evil & Bad Wolves announce Animal Instinct co-headlining tour

By Josh Johnson

Pop Evil and Bad Wolves are linking up for a fall co-headlining tour.

The joint outing, dubbed the Animal Instinct tour, kicks off Nov. 6 in Cincinnati and wraps up Nov. 30 in Lexington, Kentucky.

"This tour will be full of high energy and radio hits from start to finish," says Pop Evil frontman Leigh Kakaty. "We can't wait to see you all out there!"

"It's difficult to express how excited I am to get back on the road again with the boys," says Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle. "Co-headlining with a powerhouse like Pop Evil will be a real treat for fans of both bands and will keep us on our toes to bring our A-game every night."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PopEvil.com or BadWolvesNation.com.

Pop Evil's most recent album is 2023's Skeletons, and they just put out a new single, "What Remains," earlier in August. The latest Bad Wolves album is 2023's Die About It.

