Pop Evil announces What Remains spring tour

Pop Evil has announced a spring U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, What Remains.

The headlining trek kicks off April 8 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and wraps up May 18 in Bloomington, Illinois. The bill also includes Devour the Day, Return to Dust and Oni.

"The What Remains North America Tour is coming, and we're bringing the chaos with us," Pop Evil says. "This isn't just a lineup, it's a sonic onslaught. But this tour isn't just another run of shows, it's a statement. A reckoning. A test of endurance for those who crave something more. Are you ready?"

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PopEvil.com.

What Remains the album, the follow-up to 2023's Skeletons, drops March 21. It includes the songs "What Remains," "Wishful Thinking" and "Deathwalk."

