P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval announces 'Son of Southtown' ﻿book

P.O.D. frontman Sonny Sandoval has announced a new book called Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds.

The memoir will tell the "Youth of the Nation" rocker's "true story of growing up in the gritty beauty south of San Diego, his early musical influences and big breaks, his rise to fame and many hardships and struggles along the way," according to the publisher's description.

"I've often been asked about my story, and it's always been something I'm very proud to share," Sandoval says. "This book is a fas[t]-forward look into the off scripted journey that is my life. Now, I'm excited to bring it all together for you on paper."

Son of Southtown will be released Feb. 25.

P.O.D., meanwhile, put out a new album, Veritas, in May, marking their first record in six years.

