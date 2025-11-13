P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval launches new solo project

P.O.D. frontman Sonny Sandoval has launched a new solo project called Sonny Dread.

"After over a decade of wanting to release a solo project - Sonny Dread is here," Sandoval shares in an Instagram post.

Two Sonny Dread songs are out now: "Sleeping Lion" and "Talk to GOD." A full-length Sonny Dread album is in the works.

P.O.D.'s most recent album is 2024's VERITAS. They also released a cover of The Beatles' "Don't Let Me Down" in September.

Sandoval, meanwhile, put out a memoir called Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds in February.

