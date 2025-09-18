P.O.D. teases upcoming cover in Morse code

Sick New World Music Festival Sonny Sandoval of P.O.D. performs onstage during the Sick New World music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images) (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

P.O.D. is releasing a new cover, but you'll need to do some digging to figure out which song.

The "Youth of the Nation" metallers have shared a video seemingly depicting the name of the song they're covering in Morse code.

The code appears to translate to "Don't Let Me Down," and the video ends with an image of a bug popping up in the corner. That certainly suggests that P.O.D. will be putting their spin on the Beatles song "Don't Let Me Down."

We'll find out for sure when the cover officially drops on Sept. 25.

P.O.D.'s most recent album is 2024's VERITAS.

