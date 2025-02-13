P.O.D. shares new bilingual version of 'I Won't Bow Down'

P.O.D. has released a new version of "I Won't Bow Down," a track off their latest album, 2024's Veritas.

The updated recording features guest vocals from Andrés Giménez of the Argentinian metal band A.N.I.M.A.L., who makes the song bilingual by singing in Spanish.

"I'm very happy to have received this wonderful invitation about making a new English/Spanish version," Giménez says. "It's really fantastic. P.O.D. and A.N.I.M.A.L together are pure brotherhood. I have a truthful respect, admiration and appreciation for P.O.D."

You can listen to the collaboration now via digital outlets.

Veritas also includes collaborations with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and Jinjer's Tatiana Shmayluk.

