P.O.D. confirms cover of The Beatles' 'Don't Let Me Down'

Hell & Heaven Metal Fest 2022 - Day 3 Sonny Sandoval of P.O.D. performs as part of day 3 of the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest 2022 at Foro Pegaso on December 4, 2022 in Toluca, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images) (Medios y Media/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

P.O.D. has confirmed that they'll be releasing a cover of The Beatles' "Don't Let Me Down."

The "Youth of the Nation" metallers previously teased they were taking on the Fab Four classic in a video spelling out "Don't Let Me Down" in Morse code.

"As cliché as it may sound, we've always admired the Beatles from the very beginning of our songwriting journey," says guitarist Marcos Curiel. "Their melodies, the hooks, and fearless experimentation inspired us to craft our own take on the classic, 'Don't Let Me Down,' with nothing but the utmost respect."

Curiel adds, "Thank you for helping lay the foundation of what we all know today as Rock n roll, Pop and Metal."

The cover is set to premiere on Thursday.

P.O.D.'s most recent album is 2024's VERITAS.

