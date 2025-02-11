Plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil slams into another plane at Scottsdale Airport

An airplane owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was involved in a collision at Scottsdale Airport on Monday, which left one person dead and four others injured.

The Bombardier Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing at Scottsdale Airport and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet that was parked on private property, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Neil's rep Worrick Robinson, IV, later issued a statement about the crash, confirming Neil was not one of the passengers on the plane.

"For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane," read the statement. "Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders."

Authorities have not yet identified any of the victims; however, a statement from Jet Pros, LLC, which operated the Gulfstream, clarified that there were no passengers aboard its parked jet at the time of the crash.

"There were no injuries on board the Gulfstream, but external damages were sustained to the aircraft," the statement said. "We are cooperating fully with airport authorities and relevant agencies as they conduct a thorough review of the situation."

The investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board as of Monday evening, officials said.

