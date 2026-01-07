Pink Floyd’s 'The Dark Side of the Moon' approaching new 'Billboard' 200 milestone

Pink Floyd is close to reaching a huge milestone on the Billboard 200 chart.

The band's iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon recently landed its 996th nonconsecutive week on the Billboard 200 albums chart, meaning it's only four weeks off landing 1,000 weeks on all-genre chart. It currently ranks at #167.

The Dark Side of the Moon, which was released in 1973, is already the current record holder for the most weeks ever on the Billboard 200, an honor it earned in October 1983 with its 491st week on the chart.

The album debuted on the Billboard 200 in March 1973 and hit #1 on April 28 of that year. It rarely dropped off the chart from its debut until Oct. 8, 1988, spending 741 out of 813 weeks on it. The album then returned to the Billboard 200 on Dec. 12, 2009, after Billboard 200 rules changed, allowing catalog albums to return to the chart.

Pink Floyd celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon in 2023, releasing a box set that featured a remastered version of the album, along with a 1974 live concert.

