Pierce the Veil's ﻿'A Flair for the Dramatic﻿' to be reissued on vinyl

Pierce the Veil's 2007 debut album, A Flair for the Dramatic, is being reissued on vinyl.

The band's first label, Equal Vision Records, has announced a repress of the LP on three different variants: black, twister and yellow/brown marble.

You can order your copy now via EqualVision.com.

Pierce the Veil released their first two albums on Equal Vision before hopping over to their current label, Fearless Records. Their most recent album is 2023's The Jaws of Life.

Pierce the Veil wraps up the first leg of their U.S. tour Tuesday in Los Angeles. The second leg kicks off in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.