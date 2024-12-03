Pierce the Veil announces 2025 tour

Pierce the Veil has announced a world tour for 2025.

The U.S. leg of the outing, dubbed the I Can't Hear You tour, runs from May 13 in Charlotte to June 29 in Las Vegas. Sleeping with Sirens will also be on the bill, along with either Beach Weather or Daisy Grenade, depending on the date.

The tour will then hit Europe in September, followed by a trip to Latin America starting in November.

"Nearly two decades in the making, this tour is a monument to everything we've built with our fans," Pierce the Veil says. "These shows will honor our roots, spanning all five albums and the music that brought us here."

"We're bringing to life the songs you've been waiting to hear in some of the most iconic venues in the world, including [New York City's] Madison Square Garden, [Los Angeles'] The Forum, [Colorado's] Red Rocks, and [London's] Wembley Arena," the band adds. "This will be our largest, loudest, and most unforgettable tour yet. PTV fans, it’s time to raise our voices like never before. Can you hear us now?"

Tickets to the U.S. dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, and presales begin Tuesday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PTVMerch.com.

Pierce the Veil's most recent album is 2023's The Jaws of Life, which includes the single "Emergency Contact."

