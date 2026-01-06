Pierce the Veil playing 2026 Gov Ball festival

Pierce the Veil is playing the 2026 Governors Ball festival, taking place June 5-7 in New York City's Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The rest of the bill mostly features alternative, pop and rap acts, and is headlined by Lorde, A$AP Rocky and Stray Kids.

You can sign up now for a presale taking place Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit GovernorsBallMusicFestival.com.

