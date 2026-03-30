Pierce the Veil earns first #1 hit on 'Billboard' Mainstream Rock Airplay chart

Vic Fuentes of Pierce the Veil performs at Coca-Cola Amphitheater on October 26, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (David A. Smith/Getty Images)

There's nothing fake about the chart success of Pierce the Veil's "So Far So Fake" single.

The track has given PtV their first #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart after previously reaching the top spot on the Alternative Airplay tally back in 2025.

"So Far So Fake" originally appeared on Pierce the Veil's latest album, 2023's The Jaws of Life. As for it now conquering a Billboard chart three years later, "So Far So Fake" saw a resurgence in 2025 after going viral on TikTok.

Pierce the Veil will play the band's biggest headlining show to date at Petco Park in their hometown of San Diego on Sept. 12. Their upcoming live schedule also includes sets at the Sonic Temple, Governors Ball, Louder than Life, Shaky Knees and Aftershock festivals, as well as gigs opening for Guns N' Roses and My Chemical Romance.

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