Pierce the Veil announces biggest headlining show of career in hometown of San Diego

Pierce the Veil is headed home for the biggest headlining show of the band's career.

The "So Far So Fake" outfit will rock their hometown baseball stadium, San Diego's Petco Park, on Sept. 12. The show will mark the finale of PtV's three-year tour in support of their latest album, 2023's The Jaws of Life.

"We've saved the biggest and best for San Diego," says frontman Vic Fuentes. "There's no place we'd rather close out the greatest tour of our career than right here in our hometown."

"This is more than a show to us," Fuentes continues. "It's a celebration of our roots and a massive thank you to the community that raised us. Headlining Petco Park is a defining moment for our band, and we're going all out to deliver the biggest, loudest, and most unforgettable night of our lives for the fans who got us here."

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket info, visit PTVMerch.com.

Pierce the Veil's other 2026 live plans include opening for Guns N' Roses and My Chemical Romance, and playing the Governors Ball and Sonic Temple festivals.

