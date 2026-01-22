Phil Collins opens up about health issues in new BBC interview

Phil Collins has given fans an update about his health in a new interview for the BBC.

Collins has been dealing with nerve damage from a spinal injury in 2007. His condition was so bad he had to perform shows seated during Genesis' 2022 The Last Domino farewell tour, and he's said it has left him unable to play drums.

In recent years, Collin has been dealing with even more health problems. During the interview with Zoe Ball, Collins described his health issues as "an ongoing thing," noting, "You know, I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do."

"I've had challenges with my knee, I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me," he continued. "I got COVID in hospital - my kidneys started to back up, you know, everything that started that could, all seemed to converge at the same time."

When it comes to his knee, he said he’s had five surgeries before getting one "that works," revealing "I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever."

As for his kidney issues, he said, "I'd probably been drinking too much," although he said he was

"never drunk, although I fell over a couple of times." He added, "It is just one of those things that happened and it all caught up with me and I spent months in hospital."

Collins' interview will debut as part of the fifth and final installment of the Eras: Phil Collins podcast, which debuts Jan. 26. Parts one to four are available now. The interview will also be broadcast on TV on BBC Two and iPlayer as a special, Phil Collins Eras: In Conversation, debuting Jan. 31.

