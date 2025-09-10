Perry Farrell, Robert DeLeo & more to join Robby Krieger at show celebrating The Doors’ 60th anniversary

A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration tour artwork/Courtesy of Robby Krieger
By Jill Lances
Jane's Addiction's Perry FarrellStone Temple PilotsRobert DeLeo and Sum 41's Deryck Whibley are among the guests set to join The DoorsRobby Krieger at his upcoming show celebrating 60 years of The Doors' legacy.
A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration will be held Oct. 30 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. Other guests on the bill include former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, Candlebox’s Kevin Martin and Adam KuryVanilla Fudge’s Carmine AppiceX’s John Doe and Orianthi.

The guest performers will join Krieger for a night of Doors' music, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer planning to highlight the band's 1970 album, Morrison Hotel, as well as other Doors hits.

"Sixty years or so ago when The Doors were happening, I had no idea that in the next century, we would still be talking about and playing The Doors records," Krieger says. "I feel so blessed that just about every day someone stops me and recognizes me and wants to talk about The Doors and to thank me for making the music that they love still today."
He adds, "The people that recognize me seem to be getting nicer all the time … I like to say that it’s a good problem to have."
Opening for Krieger at the show will be the band Tripform, whose members include Pablo Manzarek, son of the late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

Tickets for A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration are on sale now.

