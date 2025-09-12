Perry Farrell responds to lawsuit filed by his former Jane’s Addiction bandmates

Perry Farrell performs with Jane's Addiction, September, 2024 (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances and Josh Johnson

Perry Farrell has responded to the lawsuit filed in July by his former Jane's Addiction bandmates Dave Navarro, Stephen Perkins and Eric Avery. The suit stemmed from Farrell's onstage altercation with Navarro at the band's Sept. 13, 2024 show in Boston, which resulted in the cancelation of their tour.

In their suit, the trio accused Farrell of committing assault and battery, and also accused him of intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract.
Now, in their response, Farrell’s lawyers have argued 35 different affirmative defenses -- in other words, reasons why Farrell shouldn't be held responsible for what happened. Among Farrell's defenses is “unclean hands,” which suggests the trio acted in bad faith when it comes to the lawsuit.
The response also argues that the trio hasn't suffered any damages as a result of Farrell’s actions, nor did the three musicians suffer “any immediate and irreparable injury” that can be remedied by the suit. In addition, the response argues that any damages “are speculative and/or uncertain and are therefore not compensable.”
The trio is seeking at least $10 million in damages.
Farrell, for his part, filed his own lawsuit against his bandmates, claiming he was the one who was actually assaulted by Navarro, and that Navarro, Avery and Perkins have committed intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract/bylaws.
He also argued that the trio canceled the tour without consulting him.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

