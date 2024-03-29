A Perfect Circle, Puscifer & Primus premiere new music on ﻿'Sessanta ﻿E.P.P.P.'

Puscifer Entertainment

By Josh Johnson

A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus have released new songs called "Kindred," "No Angel" and "Pablo's Hippos," respectively.

The tracks are included on the Sessanta E.P.P.P., named after the three band's upcoming Sessanta tour, which celebrates APC and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday.

Keenan co-wrote each song and is featured on the Primus tune.

The Sessanta E.P.P.P. is out now digitally and on vinyl. Limited edition exclusive vinyl variants will be available at Sessanta shows, which begin April 2 in Boston.

