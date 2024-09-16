A Perfect Circle, Puscifer & Primus announce 2025 leg of Sessanta tour

A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus are bringing their Sessanta tour into 2025.

The triple bill, which first ran over the spring in celebration of APC and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, will return to the road from April 24 in Palm Springs, California, to June 7 in Auburn, Washington.

"The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I've ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. No comparison," says Keenan. "Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn't get to. Strap in."

Tickets to the newly announced dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SessantaLive.com.

