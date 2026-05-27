A Perfect Circle premieres new single, 'Starless'

A Perfect Circle has premiered a new song called "Starless."

The track marks the first fresh APC material in two years, following the 2024 single "Kindred." It arrives ahead of the band's upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe, kicking off in June.

"Absolutely chuffed to debut this new track on stage in the U.K.," says frontman Maynard James Keenan in a statement. "Of course I'm excited to release the recordings but our songs always take on an expanded personality once we start playing them live."

"Some songs get kicked around and massaged for years," adds guitarist Billy Howerdel. "But once in a while, one takes shape quickly, as if it had been there all along."

The track also features longtime APC collaborator and former Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese.

The most recent APC album is 2018's Eat the Elephant.

A Perfect Circle will be back in the U.S. for a one-off show in Hawaii alongside fellow MJK band Puscifer in December.

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