Pennywise announces spring tour dates

Jim Lindberg of Pennywise performs onstage during day 1 of Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 26, 2025 in Long Beach, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Pennywise has announced a run of West Coast U.S. tour dates for the spring.

The headlining outing kicks off May 8 in San Francisco and concludes May 17 in Anaheim, California. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Pennywisdom.com.

Pennywise's upcoming live plans also include a performance at Sublime's Me Gusta Festival in Salt Lake City in July.

