Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard releases new song 'The Message' with Ani DiFranco

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard has released a new song called "The Message" in collaboration with singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco.

The track appears on a compilation called House of LSGRV put out by Gossard's label, Loosegroove Records.

"Luckily for me, not every day at work is the same as the next," DiFranco says. "One day, [Gossard], myself and some other ner do wells made this song happen. I hope somebody somewhere digs it."

You can listen to "The Message" now via digital outlets.

Gossard and DiFranco previously collaborated on a 2022 song called "Disorders" in support of abortion access.

