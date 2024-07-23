Pearl Jam picks ﻿'Dark Matter﻿' song for every ﻿'The Bear﻿' character with new playlist

If you're looking for some music to share with the chef in your life, Pearl Jam has you covered.

The grunge rockers have shared a playlist in which they assign a song from their new album, Dark Matter, to a character from the FX on Hulu series The Bear.

For example, PJ picks the single "Wreckage" for Jeremy Allen White's Carmy and the cut "Won't Tell" for Ayo Edebiri's Sydney. For Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Richie, Pearl Jam chooses "Running," though fans of the show will tell you he's more of a Taylor Swift guy.

You can check out the whole playlist now via Pearl Jam's Facebook.

Pearl Jam's music has been used throughout The Bear, and frontman Eddie Vedder recorded a cover of The English Beat's "Save It for Later" for its third season, which premiered in June.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

