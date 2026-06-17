Pearl Jam launches raffle to win VIP tickets to Ohana Festvial

While Ohana means family and family means nobody gets left behind, not everyone will get to attend Eddie Vedder's 2026 Ohana Festival — three-day tickets are already sold out. However, here's your chance to win a VIP experience to the festival.

Pearl Jam has announced a raffle offering two three-day VIP Ohana 2026 passes, along with round-trip travel to Los Angeles and four-night hotel stay. The winner will also receive a limited-edition poster signed by the PJ members, artist lounge passes, a backstage tour and even surfing lessons.

The raffle is being hosted by the platform Fandiem, and you can enter by donating to Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation. It'll be open through Sept. 4.

For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

Ohana 2026 takes place Sept. 25-27 in Dana Point, California. Along with headlining sets from Pearl Jam and Vedder, the bill includes Bad Religion, Fontaines D.C., Alabama Shakes, Rilo Kiley, The Format and Billy Idol.

Pearl Jam's performance is set to mark the debut of their new drummer. Matt Cameron, who manned the PJ kit for 27 years, announced his departure from the band in 2025.

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