Pearl Jam announces ﻿﻿Dark Matter tour photo book

Pearl Jam has announced a new photo book chronicling the band's Dark Matter tour.

Titled React/Respond, the book includes over 125 images taken by photographer Geoff Whitman, who joined Eddie Vedder and company on the road throughout the international trek.

"Whitman joined the band for this run, starting out by immersing himself in the crowd to capture the shows exactly as fans experienced them—energetic, and in the middle of it all!" Pearl Jam shares. "As the tour moved forward and his relationship with the band developed, he gained further access to backstage and behind-the-scenes moments. Even with that expanded access, Whitman kept the fan perspective at the center of his work, letting it guide how he documented each night."

The "Even Flow" rockers add, "The photographs in this collection bring those viewpoints together, blending the immediacy of the crowd with a growing look behind the scenes to present a genuine, dynamic record of the Dark Matter tour."

React/Respond is due out in April and is available to preorder now.

The Dark Matter tour supported Pearl Jam's 2024 album of the same name. It launched in May 2024 and concluded in May 2025.

Nearly two months after the tour wrapped, longtime drummer Matt Cameron announced that he was leaving Pearl Jam.

