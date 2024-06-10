Patrick Carney posts through Black Keys drama: "We got f*****"

A lot has been going on in the world of The Black Keys lately.

In May, the "Lonely Boy" duo canceled their entire U.S. arena tour, set to launch in September, without making any public announcement before later issuing a statement saying they'd "decided to make some changes" to the shows in order to offer an "exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band." Then, on June 7, news broke that the band had parted ways with their managers, Irving Azoff and Steve Moir, with a rep for Azoff telling Billboard that the split was "amicable."

However, not all appears amicable with the Keys. In a social media post seemingly directed at the recent drama, drummer Patrick Carney writes, "We got f*****."

"I'll let you all know how so it doesn't happen to you," he adds. "Stay tuned."

While you wait for that, and for details on the reworked shows, you can listen to the new Black Keys album, Ohio Players, which dropped in April.

