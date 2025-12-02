Parkway Drive's Park Waves Australia touring festival canceled

Parkway Drive's planned Park Waves Australia touring festival has been canceled.

The trek was scheduled to kick off in February and was set to include 11 stops across the "Glitch" outfit's home country.

"This is a message we never imagined we'd have to write, and it weighs heavily on us," Parkway Drive says in a statement posted to Facebook. "Just writing this feels like a kick in the guts. But here we are - another festival being crushed by the rising costs across our entertainment industry. It hurts to be another casualty in this chapter of the Australian music scene."

"We've tried every possible option to keep this dream alive, but the reality of the circumstances won't allow for it," the band continues. "To everyone who bought tickets, and to everyone who continues to support live music in this country; thank you. Please know that your support is what keeps this culture alive and standing strong through the worst of times."

Those who purchased tickets will receive refunds.

