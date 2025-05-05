Parkway Drive teases upcoming 'Sacred' single

Tons Of Rock Festival 2024 Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images (Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Parkway Drive is speeding toward new music.

The Australian metalcore outfit has shared a teaser for an upcoming single called "Sacred." The track is available now to presave, and you can check out a brief clip via Parkway Drive's Facebook.

"Sacred" will follow Parkway Drive's 2022 album, Darker Still, which spawned the single "Glitch."

Parkway Drive will be touring the U.S. starting in June on the Summer of Loud tour, which also features Killswitch Engage, Beartooth and I Prevail.

