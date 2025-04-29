Papa Roach & The Used announce Canadian tour

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Papa Roach and The Used are heading up north together on a Canadian tour.

The outing, which also includes Sleep Theory on the bill, kicks off Nov. 25 in Vancouver, and stretches into mid-December. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PapaRoach.com.

The Canadian dates will follow Papa Roach's U.S. tour with Rise Against, which resumes in September. The Used, meanwhile, is currently touring the U.S. while celebrating the band's 25th anniversary.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!