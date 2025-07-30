Papa Roach teases video for 'BRAINDEAD' single

Papa Roach is teasing the video for their latest single, "BRAINDEAD."

A trailer for the upcoming clip shows frontman Jacoby Shaddix being hauled away and locked in a mental institution. The whole thing is set to premiere on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The song "BRAINDEAD" dropped in June and features Toby Morse of the hardcore band H 2 O. It follows the January single "Even If It Kills Me."

Papa Roach will resume their U.S. Rise of the Roach tour alongside Rise Against in September.

