Papa Roach teases video for 'BRAINDEAD' single

Papa Roach is teasing the video for their latest single, "BRAINDEAD."
A trailer for the upcoming clip shows frontman Jacoby Shaddix being hauled away and locked in a mental institution. The whole thing is set to premiere on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
The song "BRAINDEAD" dropped in June and features Toby Morse of the hardcore band H2O. It follows the January single "Even If It Kills Me."
Papa Roach will resume their U.S. Rise of the Roach tour alongside Rise Against in September.
