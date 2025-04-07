Papa Roach rocks 'Last Resort' with Carrie Underwood during Vegas show

By Josh Johnson

We're guessing fans in the audience of Papa Roach's concert in Las Vegas Saturday were losing their sight and losing their mind when Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance.

The American Idol winner and country star showed up during the show to rock the Roach's signature single, "Last Resort," as well as their collaborative song "Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)."

"Still in disbelief over this one," Underwood writes in an Instagram post. "On Saturday, after my Reflection [Las Vegas residency] show, we changed my clothes, dried my hair and headed over to catch the @paparoach show down the street. Not only did I get to perform 'Leave a Light On' with them, but I got called BACK out to do 'Last Resort,' because, why not?!"

"These guys are the real deal," she adds. "25 years of melting faces and I know they've got more work to do! What a great show!"

Papa Roach and Underwood released "Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)" in 2024. The track supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Underwood, of course, is well known as a rock fan -- during a recent episode of American Idol, she sang along with an auditioning contestant performing Korn's "Freak on a Leash" and Drowning Pool's "Bodies."

