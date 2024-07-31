Papa Roach releasing new version of "Leave a Light On" with Carrie Underwood

New Noize Records

By Josh Johnson

Papa Roach is getting a little bit country with a new version of their song "Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)."

The updated recording is due out Friday and features guest vocals from Carrie Underwood. The collaboration will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"We were humbled that Carrie was open to our mission, and hearing the power of Carrie's voice in that recording session we were blown away," says Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "Not only is her vocal ability unequaled, but the impact of her voice brings a new meaning to our cause and will help people all over the globe. It's an honor to have a 'Rock Star' bring life to this track with us."

"I'm such a huge fan of Jacoby and Papa Roach and was honored to be invited to record 'Leave a Light On' with them," Underwood adds. "It's a beautiful song and the message behind it and the band's mission to shine a light on suicide prevention and mental health awareness has never been more important."

The original "Leave a Light On" appears on Papa Roach's 2022 album, Ego Trip. It hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and reached the top 15 on Alternative Airplay.

Meanwhile, Papa Roach also raised money for the AFSP alongside Daughtry on Tuesday's episode of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud. The "Last Resort" rockers won the game, and the two bands combined to earn $25,000 for the AFSP during the Fast Money round.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

