Papa Roach recreates "Last Resort" video for magazine cover shoot

Papa Roach recreated the "Last Resort" video for the cover of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine.

The cover features Jacoby Shaddix and company standing on the same white, tiled platform that they performed on in the video.

"Last Resort" and the Papa Roach album it appears on, Infest, will turn 25 in 2025. In an interview with Metal Hammer, Shaddix speaks on the nu metal scene of the late '90s and early 2000s that spawned Papa Roach and many of the biggest rock bands of that era.

"It was an amalgamation of all the things that I was loving simultaneously smashed together," Shaddix says. "Whether the critics thought it was cool or not, we were on a wave that hadn't been ridden before. 'This is uncharted territory, let's keep going.'"

"I'm sure there's a million metalheads that think my band is trash, and that's fine," he continues. "If I read all the message boards and really dove into all of that, it would hurt my heart. But at the end of the day, I can look at myself in the mirror and be proud of the creator I am, the man that I am, the musician."

Papa Roach will mark 25 years of Infest with a 2025 European tour.

