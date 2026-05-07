Papa Roach premieres 'See U in Hell' single for ﻿'Devil May Cry'﻿ season 2

Papa Roach has premiered a new song called "See U in Hell."

The track features Indian rapper Hanumankind, and was recorded for the upcoming second season of the Netflix animated show Devil May Cry, which is based on the video game series of the same name.

You can watch the "See U in Hell" video, featuring Devil May Cry footage, on YouTube.

Devil May Cry season 2 premieres May 12. Its soundtrack also includes songs by Evanescence, Korn, Drowning Pool and Avril Lavigne.

A trailer for the first season of Devil May Cry was soundtracked by Papa Roach's "Last Resort." Season 1 also featured the Evanescence song "Afterlife," which hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

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