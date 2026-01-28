Papa Roach premieres new single, 'Wake Up Calling'

Papa Roach has premiered a new single called "Wake Up Calling."

"'Wake Up Calling' is a song about standing on the edge of disaster - being pulled back from the brink, and ultimately choosing love over self destruction," the "Last Resort" outfit says.

You can watch the "Wake Up Calling" lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Wake Up Calling" follows Papa Roach's 2025 singles "Even If It Kills Me" and "BRAINDEAD." The band plans to put out a new album later in 2026.

The most recent Papa Roach album is 2022's Ego Trip.

You can catch Papa Roach live at the upcoming Inkcarceration and Upheaval festivals.

