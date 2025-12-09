Papa Roach leads initial Upheaval 2026 lineup announcement

Papa Roach performs onstage during Sziget Festival on August 6, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. (Didier Messens/Redferns)

The 2026 Upheaval Festival has announced its initial lineup, leading with headliner Papa Roach.

The bill so far also includes Bilmuri, Jinjer and Zero 9:36.

"This is just the beginning," reads a post on the festival's Facebook page. "More than half the lineup still to be revealed in 2026."

Upheaval 2026 takes place July 17-18 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For ticket info, visit UpheavalFest.com.

Upheaval marks Papa Roach's first announced U.S. date of 2026. The band's 2026 plans also include shows in Australia and Europe.

