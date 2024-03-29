Pantera's Rex Brown: "You'll see this band go and go and go and go"

The Pantera reunion apparently isn't slowing down anytime soon.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Australia, bassist Rex Brown says, "You'll see this band go and go and go and go."

"There'll be a bunch of new songs in the set in 2025, maybe even this year," he adds. "I ain't givin' it away."

Brown and vocalist Phil Anselmo reformed Pantera in 2022 alongside Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbott brothers, "Dimebag" Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively. Dime was murdered onstage in 2004, and Paul died in 2018 of a heart condition.

"Two of our beloved brothers that just aren't here anymore man, that’s life, you know?" Browns says. "They're just not with us man, that's just fate, it's the way the ball rolls, dude."

"It's just one of those things that is sacred to us, you know?" he adds of playing Pantera songs now. "This is no tribute band -- Philip and I get to play these songs of ours that we haven't played in 23 years. And to be able to do that and connect with the enormity of what's happened is just extraordinarily f****** insane, you know?"

However, not every one has been on board with the idea of a Pantera without Dime or Vinnie. As previously reported, Mudvayne's Chad Gray, who played with Paul in the band HELLYEAH, told the podcast The Jesea Lee Show that the drummer was "never behind" the idea of Pantera reuniting.

"It's cool, let it be the tribute thing or whatever, but [I] really question how much longer it goes or whatever else happens to it," Gray said. "Just make sure that we're giving some love and respect to those two fallen brothers."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.