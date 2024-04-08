Pantera's Phil Anselmo & Rex Brown share tribute to Dime & Vinnie's late father

Pantera members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown have shared a tribute to the late "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul's father, Jerry Abbott, who recently passed away.

In a Facebook post, Anselmo and Brown call Jerry a "huge influence on us, in our formative years."

"He passed down an incredible legacy of his own," the pair writes. "He was a great songwriter and a much sought after engineer & producer. He managed the band from '82-'89 & taught us a lot."

"Hearing the news of his passing, we immediately thought of all the great times we had with the 'LD,' a nickname we gave him, and all the things that made him so very special!!" the post continues. "This cannot be said enough, he was one of the good ones & will be missed!! He’s in a much better place now... God Bless."

Jerry wrote about raising Dime and Vinnie in the 2014 book Over My Left Shoulder.

Pantera has been on tour with Anselmo and Brown as well as Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante, in place of Dime and Vinnie, who died in 2004 and 2018, respectively.

