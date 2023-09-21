Pantera drops off 2023 Aftershock lineup

Pantera will no longer be playing the 2023 Aftershock festival.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Pantera writes, "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be unable to perform at this year's edition of Aftershock next month."

The post continues, "This event is monumental and it pains us to have to miss it."

Stone Temple Pilots have joined the 2023 lineup, while Pantera's already confirmed to play Aftershock 2024.

Aftershock takes place October 5-8 in Sacramento, California. Headliners include Guns N' Roses, Tool, Korn and Avenged Sevenfold.

Pantera reformed at the end of 2022 with vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown joined by Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde on guitar and Anthrax's Charlie Benante on drums in place of the late Abbott brothers, "Dimebag" Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively. They headlined a U.S. tour over the summer and are among the openers on Metallica's M72 tour.

